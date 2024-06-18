Cyberabad traffic police files 349 drunk and drive cases over weekend

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police recorded a total of 349 instances of drunk driving over the weekend.

According to reports, a significant number of offenders were caught during drunk driving during checks in areas like Gachibowli, Madhapur, Shamshabad, Balanagar, Rajendranagar, Raidurgam, and Miyapur.

A Cyberabad Traffic Wing official highlighted that “drunk driving and driving by unauthorised persons have been major causes of road accidents and fatalities in Cyberabad.” He further added, As a result, strict legal measures are being enforced against such violators. The police have intensified regular checks for drunk driving, deploying staff from two or three police stations.

This has led to a fall in the number of road accidents in recent times.

The official also emphasised the severe consequences for offenders, noting that “persons who cause fatal accidents, particularly under drunken conditions, are being booked for culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, as per Section-304 part-II of the Indian Penal Code, which would result in the imprisonment up to 10 years. Also, persons who knowingly allow or accompany drunk drivers are also being prosecuted for abetting the crime.”