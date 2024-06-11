Hyderabad: 16-year-old killed in road accident in Attapur

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl, who was riding a two-wheeler, died on the spot after being hit by a minibus at Attapur on Monday, June 10.

According to the reports, the accident took place near Aramghar. On Monday morning, the and her mother went to gym together. Afterwards, her mom took the cab and left the gym. The girl was on her way back home when the accident occurred.

She fell from the vehicle and died on the spot. Police have registered a case under Section 304 (negligence causing death) of the Indian Penal Code.