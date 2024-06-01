Hyderabad: 2 students die in road accident in Gachibowli

The victims have been identified as Nachireddy Naveen, residents of Gachibowli and Mullapudi Harish Chowdary

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2024 10:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two students, both aged 22, died in a road accident as their bike lost control and collided with a road divider in Gachibowli on May 31.

The victims have been identified as Nachireddy Naveen and Mullapudi Harish Chowdary, both residents of Gachibowli. According to the reports, as they were traveling from Gowlidoddi to Gachibowli, near WIPRO, the bike suddenly lost control. It collided with the road divider, causing both riders to fall and sustain severe injuries.

They were rushed to Continental Hospital, Gachibowli. However, the doctors declared them brought dead.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint of Nachireddy Naveen’s brother, Sai Sandeep, and further investigation is ongoing.

