Cyberattack on X raises concerns over security risks in Hyderabad  

Hyderabad: The ‘Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack’ on social media platform X has raised concerns about cybersecurity threats to national, state, and private establishments in Hyderabad. The attack, allegedly carried out by the hacker group Dark Storm Team, caused widespread technical disruptions globally.

The Dark Storm Team claimed responsibility for the attack through Telegram, a platform frequently used by cybercriminals to communicate and announce cyber offensives. The group, known for its advanced hacking techniques, has previously targeted high-security systems, focusing on NATO countries, Israel, and their allies.

While there is no direct evidence of Hyderabad being targeted, cybersecurity experts have urged local institutions to enhance their security measures.

Who is Dark Storm team?

Formed in 2023, the Dark Storm Team is a hacking group specializing in cyber warfare. The group has previously threatened and attacked government and corporate networks. In February 2024, they issued warnings against government services, and on March 11, 2025, they claimed responsibility for the DDoS attack on X, disrupting services worldwide.

DDoS attacks overwhelm digital platforms with excessive traffic, causing outages and operational disruptions. These attacks are among the most common cyber threats used to cripple major online services.

Although Hyderabad has not been directly affected, authorities have been advised to stay alert and strengthen cybersecurity defenses.