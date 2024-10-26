Cybercrime alert: 3 arrested for cheating Hyderabadi local of Rs 1.45 cr

Hyderabad: In yet another case of cybercrime, three people from Bengaluru were arrested for cheating a Hyderabadi resident of Rs 1.45 crore.

According to a complaint lodged, the online investment company ‘X-T Square Financial Services’ promised huge returns. The three accused – Rameswara Behera alias RK Bhatt, Shaik Jainab alias Niharika and her husband Akbar Khan – all hailing from Bengaluru, duped the Hyderabadi resident.

While RK Bhatt is a 29-year-old sales executive who became interested in trading, 31-year-old Akbar Khan worked as a data operator and sales.

Also Read Hyderabad police refund Rs 11.55 lakh stuck in payment gateway

The Hyderabadi resident in their complaint stated that in January 2019, they received a phone call from Niharika for investing in the company.

Believing huge returns, the Hyderabadi resident invested a sum of Rs 2 lakhs and later invested more totalling Rs 1.45 crore. However, no funds were released.

Upon knowing they were duped, the resident lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad cyber crime police.

On investigating the case, it was revealed that the three accused siphoned off huge sums of money through various transactions using multiple bank accounts.

Citizens are advised to beware of companies promising huge returns during investments and not to rush into an immediate decision. Report cyber crimes on Helpline 1930 or website, the cybercrime police said.