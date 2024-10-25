Hyderabad police refund Rs 11.55 lakh stuck in payment gateway

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police successfully secured a refund for a woman whose payment had become stuck with a gateway during an online transaction, returning the funds within three days.

According to a press release from the cyber crimes unit of Hyderabad police, the woman had made an online payment of Rs 11,55,000 on October 11 via Easebuzz Payment. However, the transaction became stuck with the payment gateway, prompting her to report the issue through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Upon receiving her complaint, cybercrime officials contacted the woman and her bank. The bank confirmed the payment was genuine and that it was held with the payment gateway. The police then coordinated with Easebuzz Payment, instructing the company to freeze the transaction and return the funds to the woman’s account.

Following these steps, the payment was successfully reversed on October 14, a fact later verified by the complainant.

The Cyber Crimes Police have since urged citizens to report any incidents of cybercrime or online payment issues via the NCRP portal. Quick reporting, they emphasise, allows for faster intervention, improving the chances of recovering funds lost to such issues.