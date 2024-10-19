Hyderabad: BTech graduate arrested for scamming CDM users

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old BTech graduate was arrested by the Hyderabad city police for stealing money by deceiving cash deposit machine (CDM) users.

The accused has been identified as Intipally Rama Rao alias Ramu, a native of East Godavari of Andhra Pradesh. The police seized Rs 5,16,000 from him.

According to the police, the accused, Ramu, a graphic designer by profession, scammed CDM users by claiming that his ATM card had been declined and that he urgently needed cash. He would approach individuals depositing money at the machines offering to transfer funds via NEFT in exchange for hard cash.

He would then show them a preset SMS of money being debited from his account and credited to the victim’s account, and convince them that the transaction would reflect in 1-2 hours. Victims who believed his plot would hand over the cash.

The police said that there are 55 cases against Ramu in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Upon questioning, he confessed to 19 offences, among which 9 are registered in Hyderabad.

Further investigations are underway.