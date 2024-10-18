Hyderabad businessman sentenced to 20 yrs for rape, cheating

Hyderabad: The additional district judge M Vani of LB Nagar has sentenced 31-year-old Mohammed Fareed, a cycle shop owner from Ahmednagar, Shamshabad, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after he was found guilty of rape and cheating.

The accused was arrested in 2019 following a complaint lodged by the victim.

In addition to the 20-year sentence, the judge imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the accused and sanctioned Rs 3 lakh in compensation to the victim.

Earlier, the fast-track special judge for Pocso Act cases in Rangareddy district sentenced a 23-year-old housekeeper from the Telangana minorities residential boys hostel to 10 years of imprisonment after finding him guilty in a Pocso case on Thursday, October 3.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 and awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.