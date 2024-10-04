Telangana: Man sentenced to 10 yrs for sexual assault of minor

Hyderabad: The fast-track special judge for Pocso Act cases in Rangareddy district sentenced a 23-year-old housekeeper from the Telangana minorities residential boys hostel to 10 years of imprisonment after finding him guilty in a Pocso case on Thursday, October 3.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 and awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

The accused, Mohammed Abdul Majeed, a resident of Vattepally, Falaknuma, was arrested by the Saroornagar police in 2018 for engaging in sexual acts with a minor boy.

A case was filed against him under Sections 377 and 506 of the IPC, along with Section 3 of the IPC in conjunction with Section 4 of the Pocso Act. Following the verdict, Saroornagar police escorted the convict to Cherlapally Central Prison.



