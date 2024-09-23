Telangana: Rangareddy court sentences man to 3 years for POCSO offences

Hyderabad: A fast track special court in Rangareddy district has sentenced a 27-year-old man to three years of imprisonment for sexual offences against a minor girl. The verdict was delivered on Monday, September 23, after a case was registered at the Nagole police station in 2021.

The accused, Mainam Kumar, a resident of Old Nagole, was found guilty of stalking, molestation, and indecency with the minor girl. He was convicted under sections 354-C, 354-D, and 507 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused and awarded compensation of Rs 1,00,000 to the victim.

The court acknowledged the trauma the victim had endured.