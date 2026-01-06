Cybercrime course helped man steal cash from ATMs in Hyderabad

The accused placed a plastic device that blocked the incoming cash from the machine.

Hyderabad: Knowledge can be misused and become a double-edged sword. A cybercrime course armed a man to steal cash from ATMs across Hyderabad.

Vadde Katamaiah was caught red-handed by the Miyapur police, under the Cyberabad commissionerate, on Sunday night, January 4.

According to police, Katamaiah came to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh to learn courses related to cybercrime. While training, he studied the operations and mechanics of ATMs and learnt methods to steal money.

Explaining his modus operandi, police said he placed a plastic device that blocked the incoming cash from the machine. Thinking that the transaction failed, the customer would leave. Later, Katamaiah would successfully remove the blocked cash from the device, Miyapur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Y Srinivas Kumar was quoted by NDTV.

He was arrested on Sunday while attempting to rob an SBI ATM in Hafeezpet. His accomplice, Ramanjaneyulu, is on the run, and efforts are on to nab him. Further investigations are on.

Katamaiah hails from Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh.

