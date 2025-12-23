Cybercrime tops list of offences in Hyderabad’s IT hub

Hyderabad: Although cybercrime has seen a sharp decline from last year, it has still emerged as a top contributor among all cognizable offences recorded within the limits of the Cyberabad police commissionerate in Hyderabad, according to the annual report 2025 released on Tuesday, December 23.

Last year, cybercrimes made up 32 per cent of 37,689 cases, while in 2025, the percentage dropped to 21 out of 37,243 cases filed, which means there was a 35.15 per cent decline.

The Cyberabad commissionerate is one of the three police commissionerates serving the Greater Hyderabad region, including Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

It is divided into five zones, namely the Madhapur zone, Balanagar zone, Medchal zone, Rajendranagar zone and Shamashabad zone.

Other crimes that have featured prominently under the commissionerate include property offences (crimes involving the illegal taking, damaging, or misuse of another’s property) with 5,527 cases and road accidents with 4,608 cases registered.

Dowry harassment/cruelty in marriage has also recorded an alarming 1,314 cases, data showed.

Detection and conviction rates

The Cyberabad Police improved on their detection rate, solving 304 out of 358 “grave cases” – an 85 per cent solve rate. Last year as well, the commissionerate had solved 304 cases out of the 381 cases registered, making the detection rate 80 per cent, the report stated.

The police also secured more convictions than last year – 6,652 – as compared to last year’s 5,675. However, the conviction rate sat at 47 per cent both years, with 11,916 cases being disposed of by the courts in 2024 and 14,369 cases being disposed of in 2025.

Economic Offences Wing attaches properties worth Rs 11.5 crore

The Economic Offences Wing, dealing with cases such as organised cheating, fake document rackets, land grabbing and chit fund frauds, registered 95 cases this year, leading to 111 arrests and freezing of Rs 26.17 crore. Property worth Rs 11.50 crore was also seized by the wing, the data revealed.

Last year, the wing had recorded 90 cases, arrested 203 people and froze Rs 30.77 crore. They had also attached property worth Rs 5.29 crore.

Women and children safety wing

This year, a total of 3,315 persons were caught red-handed by the SHE teams during their decoy operations. One child marriage was also stopped by the police.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Wing registered 103 cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP Act), 1956, and arrested 257 people and rescued 195 victims.

The police also rescued 2,298 children through Operation Muskaan, a nationwide initiative led by the Ministry of Home Affairs to rescue, rehabilitate and reunite missing, exploited and trafficked children with their families.

The Cyberabad Police also conducted a special operation on street prostitution, registering a total of 121 cases and arresting 508 people.

A special drive was also undertaken from June 9 onwards to trace ongoing missing cases. As a result of that, 566 missing people safely reunited with their family members, the police said.

Foreigner deportation

The number of foreigners deported shot up significantly from last year, with 72 people being deported as compared to 27 last year.

Uganda nationals topped the list with 38 deportations, followed by 23 Bangladeshi nationals, and five Tanzanian nationals. Two people were deported back to Kenya and one person each was deported to Uzbekistan, Nigeria, South Africa and Sudan.

Last year, most of the deportees belonged to Kenya, with 14 people being sent back, followed by nine Bangladeshi nationals, two Uganda nationals and one each from Nigeria and Tanzania.