Cyclone Biparjoy impact in Gujarat

Gujarat: NDRF personnel clear trees uprooted following the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Gujarat. The intensity of cyclone Biparjoy which lashed the Saurashtra-Kutch region has reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' category hours after making landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat. (PTI Photo) Gujarat: NDRF personnel clear trees uprooted following the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Gujarat. The intensity of cyclone Biparjoy which lashed the Saurashtra-Kutch region has reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' category hours after making landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat. (PTI Photo) Gujarat: NDRF personnel clear trees uprooted following the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Gujarat. The intensity of cyclone Biparjoy which lashed the Saurashtra-Kutch region has reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' category hours after making landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat. (PTI Photo)