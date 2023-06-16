Cyclone Biparjoy impact in Gujarat

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 16th June 2023 8:55 pm IST
Gujarat: NDRF personnel clear trees uprooted following the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Gujarat. The intensity of cyclone Biparjoy which lashed the Saurashtra-Kutch region has reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' category hours after making landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat. (PTI Photo)
