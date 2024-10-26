Cyclone Dana death toll rises to 4 in West Bengal

A civic volunteer and an employee of Howrah Municipal Corporation were found dead in the aftermath of cyclone Dana.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 26th October 2024 10:58 am IST
Cyclone Dana: Two more deaths reported in West Bengal, toll rises to 4
Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers attempt to unclog sewers to drain from a waterlogged road, amidst rains in the aftermath of cyclone 'Dana', in Kolkata, Friday, Oct 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Two more persons died in West Bengal due to cyclone Dana, taking the toll to four, officials said on Saturday, October 26.

A civic volunteer, identified as Chandan Das, 31, died on the spot when he allegedly touched a live wire in Bud Bud in Purba Bardhaman district. The incident happened when he was out with a police team, they said.

An employee of the Howrah Municipal Corporation was found dead in a waterlogged road in Tantipara. It was suspected that he died due to drowning, they said.

The state on Friday reported two deaths due to electrocution. One person died in Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas district, and another died in south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur area, they added.

Also Read
Cyclone Dana: IITM urges residents to download DAMINI for lightning alerts

Severe cyclonic storm Dana struck the eastern coast in the early hours of Friday, triggering torrential rain and high-speed winds that uprooted trees and electric poles and caused significant damage to infrastructure and crops in Odisha and West Bengal.

The landfall started around 12:05 am on Friday between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha with wind speeds of around 110 kmph and ended around 8:30 am.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 26th October 2024 10:58 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button