Cyclone Fengal aftermath: Rescue work

The families in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts which bore the brunt of damage caused by Cyclone Fengal would be provided a relief of Rs 2,000 each, Tamil Nadu Chief M K Stalin announced on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat here to assess the damage due to rain in the state, the chief minister directed the officials to provide a relief sum of Rs 2,000 on the basis of family ration cards to families whose livelihood was affected due to a very heavy rain in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts. These districts witnessed unprecedented rain for more than two days.

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @IaSouthern ON TUESDAY, DEC. 3, 2024** Puducherry: India Army troops conduct rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal in Puducherry. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2024_000114B)

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @IaSouthern ON TUESDAY, DEC. 3, 2024** Puducherry: India Army troops conduct rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal in Puducherry. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2024_000115B)

EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY ::: Villupuram: Residents of flood-affected areas block Chennai-Tiruchirappalli National Highway demanding relief from the government, in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, at Arasur in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_03_2024_000093B)(PTI12_03_2024_000408B)

**EDS: IMAGE VIA NDRF** Puducherry: NDRF personnel conduct rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Puducherry, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_03_2024_000262B)

**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE** Puducherry: Army troops conduct rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Puducherry, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_03_2024_000237B)

**EDS: IMAGE VIA NDRF** Cuddalore: NDRF personnel evacuate students and patients of a medical college and hospital in a flood hit area in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_03_2024_000479B)

**EDS: IMAGE VIA NDRF** Cuddalore: NDRF personnel evacuate students and patients of a medical college and hospital in a flood hit area in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_03_2024_000478B)

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @IaSouthern ON TUESDAY, DEC. 3, 2024** Puducherry: India Army troops conduct rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal in Puducherry. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2024_000115B)

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @IaSouthern ON MONDAY, DEC. 2, 2024** Puducherry: Rescue and relief work underway in a flood-hit area in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Fengal’, in Puducherry. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_02_2024_000413B)

Villupuram: NDRF personnel conduct rescue and relief work in a flood hit area in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, at Arakandanallur in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_02_2024_000402B) *** Local Caption ***

Tiruvannamalai: NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work in a flood hit area in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_02_2024_000338B)

Tiruvannamalai: NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work in a flood hit area in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_02_2024_000334B)