Cyclone impact: All flights canceled at Vizag airport

Flights of various airlines from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Vijayawada were also cancelled

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th May 2022 11:58 am IST
Cyclone Asani (Photo: IANS Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: All the flights in and out of this coastal city in Andhra Pradesh were cancelled on Tuesday in view of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in the Bay of Bengal.

With the cyclonic storm moving closer to Andhra Pradesh coast and likely to trigger heavy rains and gusty winds, authorities suspended air services to and from Visakhapatnam Airport as a precautionary measure.

IndiGo has announced the cancellation of all its flights in and out of Visakhapatnam. AirAsia has cancelled Delhi-Visakhapatnam and Bangalore-Visakhapatnam flights.

Air India has also cancelled Mumbai-Raipur-Visakhapatnam and Delhi-Visakhapatnam flights.

Bad weather at Visakhapatnam under the impact of a severe cyclonic storm had Monday hit the flight operations at the airport.

Flights from Kurnool, Bengaluru and Hyderabad could not land at Visakhapatnam Airport due to bad weather and had to be sent back.

Flights of various airlines from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Vijayawada were also cancelled.

With ‘Asani’ moving closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast, parts of the coastal region are experiencing gusty winds and rains.

