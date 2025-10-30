Cyclone ‘Montha’ damaged 230 km of roads in Telangana: R&B min

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the recent ‘Montha’ cyclone caused extensive damage to around 230 kilometres of roads across Telangana.

He stated that the Roads and Buildings Department has been on high alert and took preventive measures to avoid loss of life during the cyclone.

According to the minister, temporary restoration of damaged roads, bridges, and causeways will cost about Rs 7 crore, while permanent reconstruction works are estimated to require Rs 225 crore.

Nalgonda distrcit suffered the most: Minister

Komatireddy noted that the former Nalgonda district suffered the most severe impact, with thousands of acres of paddy and cotton crops destroyed by the storm. He also revealed that around 2 lakh tonnes of paddy are currently stored in IKP centres.

“I have already met the Chairman of the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) regarding the issue of moisture percentage in cotton. I went to Mumbai and appealed to relax the procurement norms in favour of farmers,” the minister told the media.