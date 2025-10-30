Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad–Srisailam highway collapses amid heavy rain

Authorities are working to restore connectivity.

Hyderabad: A part of the Hyderabad-SriSailam Highway collapsed due to heavy rains on Thursday, October 30 amid Cyclone Montha.

The traffic on the Hyderabad -Srisailam route has come to a halt. Videos circulating on social media show the road broken into half as commuters were stranded due to the collapse. A man is seen trying to cross over by jumping over the collapsed rubble.

According to reports, the collapse occurred in Lattipur village in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. Authorities are working to restore connectivity.

IMD issues Orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert after heavy rains battered Hyderabad on Wednesday. For October 30 too, the department has forecast heavy rains and issued a yellow alert.

Meanwhile, the Telangana weatherman, who is known for accurate predictions, said, ‘As Cyclone Montha moves inland, very heavy downpours are ahead in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Jangoan, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Khammam, and Nagarkurnool with a few places to get 80-180mm rains.’

For Hyderabad, he forecast on-and-off moderate rains from morning to evening.

