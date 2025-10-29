Hyderabad wakes up to heavy rains; IMD forecasts more downpours for October 29

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 29, woke up to heavy rains and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more downpours.

According to the weather department, many districts of the state will witness ‘very heavy rain’ along with thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc.

Orange alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, the department has issued an orange alert for the state.

For October 30 too, the department has forecast heavy rains and issued a yellow alert.

Meanwhile, the Telangana weatherman, who is known for accurate predictions, said, ‘As Cyclone Montha moves inland, very heavy downpours are ahead in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Jangoan, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Khammam, and Nagarkurnool with a few places to get 80-180mm rains.’

For Hyderabad, he forecast on-and-off moderate rains from morning to evening.

VERY HEAVY RAINS ALERT – CYCLONE MONTHA PEAK IMPACT ⚠️



As Cyclone Montha moving inland, VERY HEAVY DOWNPOURS ahead in RED MARKED DISTRICTS with few places to get 80-180mm rains causing FLOODS in few places. STAY ALERT ⚠️🌧️



BLUE MARKED districts will get MODERATE RAINS today… pic.twitter.com/vMGDKP2eqy — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 29, 2025

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

According to the weather department, the city is going to witness moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on Wednesday.

From October 30 to November 1, the city is going to witness mist or hazy conditions during the morning hours.

In view of the expected heavy rains as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.