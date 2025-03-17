Daawat-e-Ramzan in Hyderabad: What is most trending this year?

Every Ramzan, Hyderabad comes alive with a variety of expos, food festivals, and night bazaars, each offering a glimpse into the city’s festive spirit. Among these expos, Anam Mirza’s Daawat-e-Ramzan remains a constant and the most-loved in the city. It has become a go-to destination for those looking to indulge in Ramzan delicacies, shop for festive essentials and soak in the vibrant atmosphere that defines the season.

Most buzzing attraction at Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025

This year, Daawat-e-Ramzan has taken the experience to a whole new level by stepping beyond the traditional concept of a bazaar, offering visitors something far more engaging. The 2025 edition has introduced an immersive experience, designed to transport visitors into a world where art, storytelling and spirituality come together to create a unique Ramzan celebration.

The immersive experience at Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025

This year, Daawat-e-Ramzan has brought an immersive zone- a first-of-its-kind feature at the event. This zone includes interactive rooms and thought-provoking shows.

Infinity Light Room- First up is this visually mesmerizing room filled with infinite reflections of light, symbolizing spiritual enlightenment.

Sunflower Room- A serene, dreamlike space where visitors can immerse themselves in a field of glowing sunflowers.

‘Our City Hyderabad Poerty’ by Iqbal Patni- This immersive show is a poetic tribute to Hyderabad, capturing the city’s rich heritage.

‘Allah’s Plan’ by Mufti Menk– A virtual show featuring the renowned scholar’s reflections on faith.

This new experiential addition makes Daawat-e-Ramzan not just a marketplace but a spiritual and artistic journey as well.

All details about Daawat-e-Ramzan

Apart from the Immersive Zone, the expo has over 250 shopping stalls, a food court, a kids’ play area and a luxury perfume stall.

Entry fee: The entry ticket to this Immersive Zone is Rs. 150, but entry to the rest of the expo is free.

Location- Kings Palace, Guddimalkapur

Timing- 8 pm to 3 am

Dates- March 14 to 28

Check out some reels that are trending on Instagram currently.