Daawat-e-Ramzan in Hyderabad: What is most trending this year?

This year, Daawat-e-Ramzan has brought an immersive zone- a first-of-its-kind feature at the event

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published: 17th March 2025 5:11 pm IST
Daawat-e-Ramzan unveils immersive Ramzan experience in Hyderabad
Image Source: Instagram/ Daawat-e-Ramzan

Every Ramzan, Hyderabad comes alive with a variety of expos, food festivals, and night bazaars, each offering a glimpse into the city’s festive spirit. Among these expos, Anam Mirza’s Daawat-e-Ramzan remains a constant and the most-loved in the city. It has become a go-to destination for those looking to indulge in Ramzan delicacies, shop for festive essentials and soak in the vibrant atmosphere that defines the season.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Most buzzing attraction at Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025

This year, Daawat-e-Ramzan has taken the experience to a whole new level by stepping beyond the traditional concept of a bazaar, offering visitors something far more engaging. The 2025 edition has introduced an immersive experience, designed to transport visitors into a world where art, storytelling and spirituality come together to create a unique Ramzan celebration.

The immersive experience at Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025

This year, Daawat-e-Ramzan has brought an immersive zone- a first-of-its-kind feature at the event. This zone includes interactive rooms and thought-provoking shows.

MS Creative School

Infinity Light Room- First up is this visually mesmerizing room filled with infinite reflections of light, symbolizing spiritual enlightenment.

Sunflower Room- A serene, dreamlike space where visitors can immerse themselves in a field of glowing sunflowers.

‘Our City Hyderabad Poerty’ by Iqbal Patni- This immersive show is a poetic tribute to Hyderabad, capturing the city’s rich heritage.

‘Allah’s Plan’ by Mufti Menk– A virtual show featuring the renowned scholar’s reflections on faith.

This new experiential addition makes Daawat-e-Ramzan not just a marketplace but a spiritual and artistic journey as well.

All details about Daawat-e-Ramzan

Apart from the Immersive Zone, the expo has over 250 shopping stalls, a food court, a kids’ play area and a luxury perfume stall.

Entry fee: The entry ticket to this Immersive Zone is Rs. 150, but entry to the rest of the expo is free.

Location- Kings Palace, Guddimalkapur

Timing- 8 pm to 3 am

Dates- March 14 to 28

Check out some reels that are trending on Instagram currently.

Tags
Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published: 17th March 2025 5:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button