Daily Covid tally in Delhi crosses 1000-mark for second day

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday reported 1375 Covid cases in a single-day rise, against 1,118 infections recorded on Tuesday.

However, no Covid-related death has been reported in the city in the last 24 hrs, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has jumped to 7.01 per cent while the number of active cases has also risen to 3,643 in the capital city.

With 909 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,86,039. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 2,108.

With the new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,15,905 while the death toll continues at 26,223.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 190 in the city.

A total of 19,622 new tests – 13,367 RT-PCR and 6,255 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,87,96,682 while 23,613 vaccines were administered – 2,351 first dose, 7,057 second dose and 14,205 precaution dose.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,45,52,588 according to the health bulletin.