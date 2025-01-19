Dakota Johnson and Bollywood stars visit Sabyasachi in Mumbai

Mumbai: Actress Dakota Johnson is in Mumbai with her boyfriend, Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin, for the band’s Music of the Spheres concert. While Coldplay prepares for their show, Dakota has been exploring the city, mixing spirituality and luxury.

Visiting Iconic Temples

Dakota began her trip with a visit to the famous Siddhivinayak Temple, accompanied by Bollywood stars Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi. Dressed in a navy blue ethnic outfit with an orange dupatta, Dakota looked stunning as she joined in the prayers. The group also stopped at the Babulnath Temple, where Dakota was seen whispering prayers into Nandi’s ear, a sacred statue of Lord Shiva’s bull. Chris Martin joined her, wearing a traditional blue kurta, adding to the cultural experience.

Dakota Johnson was seen at Siddhivinayak Temple today, 18, in Mumbai, India. pic.twitter.com/gIkBu59nlu — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) January 18, 2025

Shopping at Sabyasachi

Dakota also visited Sabyasachi’s flagship store, known for its exquisite Indian designs. A photo shared on Instagram showed Dakota in a casual black tank top and shirt tied at her waist, smiling alongside Sonali and Gayatri, who were dressed in elegant Indian outfits. The group’s tilaks indicated their temple visit earlier in the day.

Coldplay’s Concert

Fans are excited for Coldplay’s Navi Mumbai concert, especially after Chris’s recent viral moment singing Jai Shri Ram. The couple’s low-key outings have charmed fans, showcasing their love for India’s culture.

Dakota, who has been dating Chris since 2017, will soon be seen in two films, Materialists and Splitsville. Her Mumbai visit has been a perfect mix of tradition and modern life, leaving fans delighted.