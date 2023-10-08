Dalai Lama admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual head the Dalai Lama was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Sunday evening, sources said.

He is admitted to a private ward of the Cardio-Neuro Centre under Dr Rajiv

Narang, Professor of Cardiology, they said.

The sources said the Dalai Lama was brought to the medical facility in the evening.

Earlier in the day, his personal secretary Chimie Rigzin said in Dharamsala that the Tibetan spiritual leader was on his way to Delhi for a medical checkup.

The Dalai Lama was suffering from a persistent cold, Rigzin said, adding that there is nothing to worry and he will be back in Dharamsala in the next two-three days.