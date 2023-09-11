Dalai Lama condoles loss of lives in quake-hit Morocco

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch expressing grief at the loss of lives caused by an earthquake in the country.

In his letter, the Dalai Lama said he has asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts in Morocco.

“I offer my condolences to Your Excellency, the families of those who have lost loved ones and pray for all those affected by this great tragedy. I am aware that your government is doing everything it can to provide support to help the rescue and relief efforts in the quake zones,” he said.

“It is also heartening that the international community is sending aid following the earthquake. As a token of my solidarity with the people of Morocco affected by this tragedy, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts,” he added.

Also Read Ronaldo opens his hotel for victims of earthquake in Morocco

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco on September 8 killing more than 2,000 people.

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust, and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)