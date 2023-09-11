Watch: UAE landmarks light up in solidarity with quake-hit Morocco

Abu Dhabi: The iconic landmarks in United Arab Emirates (UAE) lit up in solidarity with Morocco on Sunday night, September 10, after devastating earthquake that struck on Friday, September 8.

The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai and the Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi were illuminated with the Moroccan flag in support of earthquake victims.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, UAE Media Office shared a video of the iconic buildings and wrote, “From the Emirates…our hearts are with Morocco and its people.”

Watch the video below here

من الإمارات … قلوبنا مع المغرب وأهلها 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/SktaVa6iin — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) September 10, 2023

The UAE expressed its solidarity with Morocco and offered its sincere condolences to the families of the victims. The UAE pledged to provide all necessary support to Morocco in the wake of the earthquake. The air bridge will transport vital relief supplies and other essential supplies to the affected areas.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains about 72 kilometres southwest of Marrakesh just after 11 pm local time on Friday, September 8.

At least 2,122 people have been killed and 2,421 have been injured, among which 1,400 suffered serious injuries, Reuters reported.

This earthquake was the deadliest in Morocco since the one that hit close to Al Hoceima in the northern Rif Mountains, killing more than 600 people, in 2004.