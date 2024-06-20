Dalai Lama meets US Congressional delegation

Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 20th June 2024 12:50 pm IST
Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama with former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of the US Congressional delegation pose for a group photo after a meeting at his residence, in Dharamsala, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
