Dalit boy beaten up, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan

In another incident, monetary funds from the Dalit community who wanted to donate for the inaugural event of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, were refused stating it was 'impure'.

Rajasthan: Dalit beaten, forced to drink urine for making Instagram reels
A 17-year-old Dalit youngster was beaten and forced to drink urine for making Instagram reels by three men in Rajasthan's Ajmer

In a disturbing incident, a young Dalit boy of Rajasthan’s Ajmer district was allegedly assaulted with sticks and rods and forced to drink urine by upper-caste men. His mistake: He was making Instagram reels in a public place.

According to local reports, on January 26, the 17-year-old victim was busy making reels in Ana Sagar Chaupaati, a popular place for tourists and visitors.

He was approached by three men – Pushpendra, Rohit, and Gokul – who asked him to stop making the reels. Situations escalated and the Dalit was beaten up with sticks and roads. One of the attackers allegedly went on urinated on the minor boy and forced him to drink it.

They also hurled cattiest slurs at him.

A video of the incident was posted on social media platforms, following which an FIR has been registered at the Christian Ganj police station. The boy’s parents also submitted the complaint to the assistant commissioner of police. A case under the SC/ST Act has been registered.

Dalit funds for Ram Mandir called ‘impure’

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, before the inaugural of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, monetary donations from the Dalit community were refused stating it was ‘impure’, the Mooknayak reported.

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Mundla village where festive processions were being taken out before January 22.

The Dalit community registered a case at the Jhalawar district administration stating they had donated the funds as a token of love and respect for the temple, but instead there was discrimination against them.

