Dalit groom assaulted with swords for riding a horse in Gujarat

Patan: A wedding procession of a young Dalit man was abruptly disrupted in the Paran district of Gujarat after members from the upper caste objected to the groom riding a horse, using swords, and casteist slurs.

According to local media, the procession was stopped by a group of men who were allegedly outraged by a lower caste man adopting a custom they considered a privilege reserved for the upper caste only.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media, drawing condemnation from users who questioned the mob’s use of decades-old, regressive thinking in this day and age.

Also Read Hate crimes against the marginalised not spontaneous in Telangana: Report

The group of attackers was armed with swords while they engaged in mob violence against the groom and his wedding party. In the purported video, the men can be seen brandishing swords and holding other individuals against their will while questioning them for following the practice.

A wedding procession of a young Dalit man was abruptly disrupted in the Paran district of Gujarat after members from the upper caste objected to the groom riding a horse, using swords, and casteist slurs.



According to local media, the procession was stopped by a group of men who… pic.twitter.com/C2ISkyXDdX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 4, 2026

Despite the presence of the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the act of horse riding during Dalit weddings remains a tool used to dehumanise and marginalise the community even further.