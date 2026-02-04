Dalit man forced to perform indecent acts, tortured over money dispute

Morena: A Dalit man was allegedly assaulted and subjected to humiliation, including being forced to perform obscene acts, over a monetary dispute in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday, February 3.

The prime accused in the case was arrested for the incident that occurred in Ambah tehsil, about 30 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The videos of the incident surfaced, following which the police registered a case on Tuesday and arrested the accused, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told PTI.

The victim had taken a property on rent in the same lane where the accused lived. After the incident, the youth’s family left the house out of fear and is currently untraceable, he added.

Accused Dharmendra Tomar, a resident of Retpura in the Old Ambah police station area, is a habitual offender, the SP said.

He and his associates allegedly called the man to their house and assaulted and humiliated him for not returning the loan amount, police said.

Police said two videos showing the alleged torture of the victim have surfaced.

In one video, the man is seen being made to squat like a rooster and asked to slap himself. In the second, he was taken behind the Ambah Janpad office and forced to perform obscene acts. The videos were allegedly recorded by one of the associates of the prime accused, they added.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravi Bhaduria said the victim earlier lived on rent in the accused’s lane but later shifted with his family to another location due to harassment. Police took cognisance of the viral videos, registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

Further investigation is underway, he added.