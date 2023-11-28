Dalit man in UP’s Budaun beaten with sticks for drinking water from tap, dies

Budaun: A 24-year-old Dalit man died after being thrashed with sticks by several people allegedly for drinking water from a public tape, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, one Kamlesh was beaten with sticks by Suraj Rathore and his accomplice in Sathra village of Ushait Police Station area for drinking from a tap, Additional SP, Amit Kishore Srivastava said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read Dalit man seeks salary, his former employer forces him to hold her footwear in mouth

Police arrested Rathore and filed an FIR against him at the complaint of the victim’s father Jagdish, he said.

Kamlesh’s body has been sent for post mortem and a detailed probe has been ordered in the matter and it will be helmed by Ujhani Circle Officer, Srivastava said.