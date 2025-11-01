Dalit man killed by bride’s family for inter-caste marriage in Gujarat

A 60-year-old Dalit man was allegedly murdered by his daughter-in-law’s family in Narol, Gujarat, following an inter-caste marriage. The police have arrested five people in connection with the case.

The victim, identified as Bhailal Vaghela, a sanitation worker, was the father of Sunny, who recently married an upper caste woman, enraging her family.

On Thursday afternoon, October 30, when Sunny’s elder brother dropped their parents near the Usmanpura metro station for cleaning work, the bride’s family attacked the couple with sticks and rods. Witnesses said the attackers hurled caste-based abuses before brutally beating them, The Observer Post reported.

Some commuters intervened and rescued the injured couple. When the couple returned home, Vaghela began experiencing breathing problems and was rushed to the LG Hospital in Maninagar, where doctors declared him dead.

The following day, police arrested five accused- Raju Parmar, Mahesh Parmar (bride’s uncle), Lili Parmar, Kalavati Parmar, Mahesh Parmar (brother-in-law), and Prem Parmar. All were charged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for murder and assault.

One of the accused, Jyoti, is still absconding. The family alleged that the bride’s family had earlier threatened them and demanded their daughter back.