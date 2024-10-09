UP: Dalit man killed in clash over land dispute in Amethi

Police have been deployed at the scene to maintain law and order, he said, adding the situation is completely under control.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Updated: 9th October 2024 8:19 pm IST


Amethi: A 65-year-old Dalit man was killed in a clash over land dispute in a village here, police said on Wednesday, October 9.

The victim was identified as Raja Ram Kori, a resident of Madwa village, police said.

According to police, Kori had purchased a piece of land in Birahimpur village. On Monday, an argument broke out between Kori and the seller of the land which soon turned violent.

Kori was seriously injured and rushed to Shukul Bazar Community Health Centre (CHC) and later referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow where he died during treatment on Wednesday, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case was registered, Circle Officer (Musafirkhana) Atul Kumar Singh said. Further investigation is underway.



