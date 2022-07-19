Dalit man’s suicide case in Andhra takes a new turn

Amaravati: The alleged suicide by a Dalit man in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district last month took a new turn with his family blaming a police sub-inspector and owner of a brick factory for his death.

The family members of Udayagiri Narayana (38) alleged that the accused portrayed his murder as a suicide by hanging the body to a tree. Though the victim’s wife Padmavati had been raising doubts on the cause of his death, the police ignored her allegation and registered a case of suicide.

The police subsequently registered a case against brick factory owner Vamsi Naidu for abetment to suicide and trespass. Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged that a minister pressured the police officials to shield sub-inspector Karimullah.

Narayana, a resident of Kandamooru village, was working at the brick factory in Podalakuru mandal (block). The factory owner suspected him to be involved in a theft of electrical equipment from the factory and lodged a police complaint against him.

On June 19, Narayana was found hanging from a tree in a forested area. The autopsy was done only two days later after TDP, other opposition parties and leaders of SC groups staged a protest.

Narayana’s family alleged that the injury marks on his body were not mentioned in the autopsy report. Despite demands for another autopsy, police allegedly forced the family to do the cremation.

Padmavati alleged that though the FIR against Narayana was registered on the morning of June 19, he was called to the police station on June 17 and 18. His body was found on the evening of June 19.

She alleged that Vamsi Naidu and SI murdered her husband and showed it as a case of suicide. She claimed that there was no evidence that Narayana committed suicide. She said after the post-mortem policemen were visiting her house every day for 15 days and took her signatures on blank papers. She said when she inquired, they threatened her that they would book a case against her for having extramarital relations and killing her husband.

Late last month, the TDP lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights commission (NHRC), demanding action against those responsible for Narayana’s death. Senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah demanded a thorough probe into the incident and justice to the victim’s family.

Last week, the TDP had given a call for ‘Nellore chalo’ in support of the victim’s family. Police, however, foiled the protest by confining senior leaders including former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy to their houses.