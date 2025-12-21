Dalit migrant worker lynched to death in Kerala, called Bangladeshi

Palakkad: A 31-year-old Dalit migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was lynched in Kerala’s Walayar on suspicion of theft, and was asked, “Are you a Bangladeshi?” during the assault.

Ram Narayan Baghel had left Karhi village in Chhattisgarh in search of a job. He reached Kerala on December 16. However, unable to find a job, he planned to travel back to his hometown.

The incident occurred on December 17, when a group of locals from the Attappallam area cornered him on suspicion of theft. He was brutally assaulted and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police’s statement, the victim was intoxicated at the time of the incident, but no stolen items were recovered from him.

Ram Narayan’s family claimed that they were notified that he was at the police station, with no mention of his death.

Autopsy report reveals gruesome details

As per the FIR, the incident occurred before 7.40 pm. A grievously injured Ram Narayan was rushed to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Dr Hitesh Shankar, who conducted the autopsy, told local media that no part of him was left uninjured. “There is no part of the body without injuries. His ribs were shattered, his spine broken and most wounds were inflicted using sticks. The assault continued after he was dead,” he told local media, confirming as a clear case of mob attack.

“I have conducted more than 10,000 post-mortem examinations, but I have never seen a body subjected to such severe violence,” he said.

Police arrest five, two with a past record

Following the post-mortem, police attached charges of murder against the accused persons.

The following day, police arrested five accused of the assault: Anu, 38, Prasad, 34, Murali, 38, Anandan, 55 and Bipin, 30. Hailing from Walayar, they were remanded to judicial custody on December 19.

Four of the accused arrested reportedly have links with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Murali and Anu were previously involved in a violent case around 15 years ago with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), with one case still pending before the Kerala High Court, Maktoob Media reported.

Family demands Rs 25 lakh compensation

Ram Narayan is survived by his wife, two sons below the age of ten and an ailing mother. His family has refused to take the body, demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh and that the case be officially registered under mob lynching sections.

Kerala’s human rights activists have alleged that the attack is deliberately being trivialised. They demanded the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government take responsibility for ensuring justice and dignity in death, highlighting that the victim, a Dalit youth from Chhattisgarh seeking work in Kerala, belongs to a marginalised community often targeted in his home state.