Dalit panel seeks report on slur by UP Muslim preacher

New Delhi: Taking cognizance of the casteist remark by Muslim preacher Maulana Jarjis Ansari in his videos shared on social media, National Commission for Schedule Castes (NCSC), on the orders of its Chairman Vijay Sampla, on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought an action taken report till June 21.

In the viral video on Twitter, Ansari could be seen defaming the women and comparing them with Dalit women to insult them.

Reacting to it, one user said: “The racist commenter should not be spared, regardless of religion or community. Ansari is constantly making racist remarks against which FIR should be made in SC/ST Act at the earliest.”

Reacting to the social media post, wherein people demanded action against Ansari, Sampla said: “This is a huge insult to the women of India, especially the Scheduled Caste women. Taking cognizance of the matter, a notice has been issued and we will ensure strict action against Ansari.”

However, the commission asked the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, the Director General of Police, the District Magistrate of Etawah and the Senior Superintendent of Police to investigate the matter and to submit the report, based on the facts and information on the action taken on the allegation.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, the commission might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue a summon for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.