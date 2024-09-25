Dalit student awaits AP govt’s help to pursue PhD from top UK varsity

Hyderabad: A Dalit student from Andhra Pradesh has secured admission to pursue a PhD in History at Lancaster University, United Kingdom. Joseph Ananda Paul Sandrapati, a resident of Yerragonda Palem village in Prakasham district, has written to Nara Lokesh, the Education minister of Andhra Pradesh, requesting the state government’s overseas scholarship for underprivileged students to support his studies.

In his letter, Sandrapati mentioned that he has completed his master’s degree in history from the University of Hyderabad (UoH). He emphasized that his doctoral research project titled “History of Sanitation in Colonial Andhra 1858-1947” is directly relevant to the welfare schemes of the Andhra Pradesh Government, as it will provide insights into the historical context of public health in the state.

Despite his academic achievements, Sandrapati said that he faces severe financial hardships as a first-generation student from an economically disadvantaged Telugu Dalit background and is unable to cover the PhD tuition fees and maintenance costs required to study at Lancaster University.

The university has given him a deadline of less than a month and he needs to obtain an official supporting letter from the Government of Andhra Pradesh to sponsor his education.

In his letter, Sandrapati urges the Education minister to expedite the overseas scholarships for underprivileged Dalit students like him, which would aid his pursuit of a PhD in the history of sanitation in colonial Andhra.

“The generous award of the Andhra Pradesh government overseas scholarship for the underprivileged can support my PhD study, which will investigate the understanding of pandemics and diseases by both British Western medicine and indigenous medicines in colonial Andhra. Pursuing my Doctor of Philosophy degree, I shall analyse colonial Telugu documents to investigate the myriad medical treatments employed within indigenous efforts to address public health and wellness in colonial Andhra Pradesh,” he said in the letter.

He emphasised that without the support of the Andhra Pradesh government, he cannot pursue this opportunity, which is a rare chance for a poor Telugu Dalit student like him.