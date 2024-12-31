Dalit student ends life after denied exams in Haryana

After being allegedly denied the opportunity to sit for her exams due to unpaid fees, a 22-year-old Dalit woman died by suicide by hanging herself in Bhiwani district of Haryana.

Diksha, from Fartia Bhim village, was denied from appearing in her fifth-semester exams at a private college earlier this month because of an outstanding fee of Rs 35,000, which included the dues for the current academic year.

Her father, Jagdish, stated he had appealed to the college authorities for an extension to pay the fee but his request was declined, as reported by The Tribune.

Tragically, on the night of December 24, Diksha hung herself on a ceiling fan and ended her life. Her family immediately informed the police and her body was cremated the next day. While the police initially registered a case of suicide, on December 27, Jagdish lodged a formal complaint alleging that the college’s pressure over the unpaid fees pushed his daughter to take such a drastic step.

A case has been registered against the college principal, the college owner, his son and daughter and have initiated an investigation.

Haryana govt to take action on Dalit suicide

Haryana social justice and empowerment minister Krishan Bedi on Tuesday, December 31, said action is being taken against those responsible for the suicide of Diksha.

“An FIR has been filed, and the police are working diligently to apprehend the culprits,” the minister told the media.

He said that the college where the woman studied had been talking about free education and transport facilities in the area for some time. He said videos of the local MLA are also available on social media in this regard.