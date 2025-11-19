Dalit vegetable vendor thrashed in UP, video goes viral

Uttar Pradesh: A Dalit vegetable vendor in Uttar Pradesh‘s Shahjahanpur was brutally thrashed and verbally assaulted by an upper caste rival on Sunday, November 16, who asked the Dalit man to call him ‘father’, prompting public outrage.

The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting the UP police to take action against the main accused.

A Dalit vegetable vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur was brutally thrashed and verbally assaulted by an upper caste man on Sunday, November 16, who demanded that the vendor address him as “father”. pic.twitter.com/nXMIS95TVY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 19, 2025

The incident took place in Paina Buzurg village under the Sidhouli police station limits, where a local bully attacked the vegetable vendor, Achal Kumar, using sticks and lathis.

Kumar was a resident of the neighbouring village, Paina Khurd, and allegedly had an ongoing feud with some of the upper caste men. When he accidentally entered Paina Buzurg on Sunday, the attackers, led by Chutakke Singh, surrounded him and began assaulting him.

A bystander recorded the incident, which quickly spread, further escalating tension in the villages.

Following the attack, Kumar filed a complaint at the police station. Sidhouli circle officer Praveen Malik confirmed the arrests of the main accused in an X post.

“We have arrested the main accused and the investigation is continuing,” he said.

The situation has been brought under control, while the victim has undergone medical examination.