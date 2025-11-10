MP: Drunk man stabs Dalit friend over caste, strikes him with rock

Madhya Pradesh: A drunken argument between two men over caste in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior turned violent after one stabbed the other with a knife, before striking him with a heavy rock on Sunday, November 9.

Friends, Balveer Valmiki and Vijay Sharma, were residents of Mahavir Colony, according to police. Vijay reportedly called Balveer over for a drink on Sunday afternoon on Tighra Road near Badanpura. The argument occurred later, while they were under the influence of alcohol.

He abruptly started hurling casteist slurs, allegedly saying, “You belong to a lower caste; you have no right to drink with me.”

The argument soon escalated when Balveer resisted, which prompted Vijay to take out a knife. He stabbed Balveer in the neck, leaving him heavily bleeding and unconscious.

As he lay on the ground, Vijay lifted a large rock, hit him on the head, and fled the scene.

Balveer ended up lying unconscious through the night at the same spot. It was only after a local passerby spotted him, he was taken to a nearby hospital. Although he sustained deep wounds to the neck and skull, the doctors confirmed that he is stable.

Based on Balveer’s statement, the police registered a case. A search operation was launched to arrest the prime accused.

Soon after, a police team, acting on the directions of station officer Ratnambar Shukla, arrested Vijay near his residence.