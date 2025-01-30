Dalit woman dragged from Collector’s office in MP, sparks outrage

A woman reportedly belonging to a Dalit community was dragged out of the Collector’s office in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district. The incident occurred during a public hearing at the Collectorate on Wednesday, January 29, igniting a wave of condemnation.

In a video that has surfaced on social media platforms, a female police officer and another woman can be seen forcefully dragging the middle-aged Dalit woman across the floor.

According to the reports, the woman allegedly caused a ruckus during the public hearing due to which she was removed from office by the authorities. However, the exact reason for her disruption is unclear.

The woman’s identity remains unknown but the actions of the authorities have stirred strong emotions across the country with many demanding a departmental investigation into the incident.

As of Thursday, January 30, Singrauli authorities have not yet issued any official statement regarding the incident, leaving the reasons behind the matter unsolved.