Dalit worker dragged half-naked by police in Kamareddy on Ambedkar Jayanti

Hyderabad: On the day the nation commemorated Dr BR Ambedkar’s legacy, Telangana police took several Dalits into preventive custody on Monday, April 14, for trying to put up flex banners.

The incident took place in Lingampet mandal headquarters of Kamareddy district, where Dalit members belonging to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were mercilessly dragged into the police van.

In a video which has emerged on social media platforms, a Dalit worker was pulled by the police while he was in his undergarments.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Constable Raju, stationed at the Lingampet police station, confirmed the incident. “Some BRS workers, wearing pink scarves, tried to erect flexis. When the gram panchayat secretary disallowed it as it was prohibited in the mandal, an argument broke out. The BRS workers then staged a sit-in protest at the Ambedkar Chowrasta, disrupting traffic movement,” the police official said.

The gram panchayat secretary complained to the police. When the police arrived and the Dalit workers refused to end their protest, force was used. “Three BRS workers – Raparthi Bhupathi, Vantaripalli Sailu and Mudam Sailu – were taken into preventive custody and have been released,” the constable said.

KTR reacts on Dalit attack

A video of the skirmish between the BRS Dalit workers and police went viral on social media, prompting the party’s working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) to question the Congress government.

In an X post, KTR attacked the state government, asking if it was a crime to erect Babasaheb’s flexi on the occasion of his birth anniversary. “A Dalit man was stripped and arrested right under Babasaheb’s shadow on his birth anniversary in Congress-ruled Telangana! I demand to know how tying a banner for Ambedkar Jayanti is a crime so heinous that this kind of brutality had to be meted out,” KTR’s post read.