Dalit young man stopped from entering temple in Karnataka

Tension broke out in Karnataka’s Kavanadala village of Madhugiri taluk on Saturday, May 10, after a Dalit young man was allegedly stopped from entering a local temple by members of the temple committee.

Swaminatha, who was visiting relatives, went to the Ramanjaneya temple to perform a pooja but was denied entry by Shivananda, who curtly told him that Dalits were not allowed inside. When Swaminatha protested, reminding the upper caste man of being a hindrance in exercising his constitutional rights, others joined in, abused him with casteist slurs, and forced him to leave.

The Dalit young man filed a police complaint with the Badavanahalli police station. On information, officials from the Police, Revenue, and Social Welfare departments visited the village and a peace meeting was held where they said practising caste discrimination is against the rule of law.

After the intervention, Swaminatha was allowed to enter the temple. Authorities assured that Dalits in the village would no longer face such discrimination. Superintendent of Police Ashok KV said the issue was resolved peacefully, but an investigation is ongoing and legal action will follow based on the findings.