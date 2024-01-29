Dalit youth found hanging from tree in UP’s Saharanpur

Victim's father Yashpal has alleged that his son was killed and later hanged from a tree, he added.

Saharanpur: A 24-year-old Dalit youth was on Monday found hanging from a tree in a village in Deoband area of this district, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Sagar Jain, said that the youth identified as Rajan (24) was found hanging from a tree in Mayapur village in Deoband area.

The victim’s father Yashpal has alleged that his son was killed and later hanged from a tree, he added.

Further investigation is on into the matter, police said.

The forensic and other teams are trying to work out the case, they said.

