Dalits asked to bring their own plates, water for temple event in Gujarat

Junagadh: A group of Dalit individuals was allegedly abused and shown blatant caste discrimination after being told to bring their own plates, bowls, and drinking water from home during Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at a Lord Ram temple in Bhutdi village of Gujarat‘s Junagadh district, The Indian Express reported.

The organising committee reportedly invited around 10 people to the event and specifically asked them to arrive after the other participants completed their food, eat in a separate area, and refrain from entering the temple.

They were directed to get their own utensils and drinking water, which the Dalit community alleged was a case of untouchability, as they were even abused with casteist remarks. Offended, the individuals refused to attend the event.

Ajay Chatur Boricha, aged 25, filed a complaint at the Visavadar police station, stating that on April 27, five members from the organising committee arrived in his neighbourhood and called 10 Scheduled Caste people for the temple’s ceremony. However, the committee stated the group must reach the temple after the other caste members had eaten and bring their own plates and bowls.

Following the Dalit community’s refusal to accept the conditions, the community feast was cancelled, although the temple’s consecration ceremony was completed on Wednesday, April 29.

Babu Uka Hapani, Narendra Bhanji Siroya, Ramnik Samji Sorathia, Atul Bhikha Siroya and Phoola Popat Siroya were subsequently booked under Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(za)A, 3(1)(za)C of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Sections 196(2) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 54 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case is currently under investigation, and further action will follow based on its findings.