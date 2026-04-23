MP caste brutality: Handicapped Dalit groom dragged off horse, beaten up

Bhopal: A 23-year-old physically handicapped Dalit groom was dragged off a horse and assaulted during his baraat in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh on Tuesday, April 21, raising concerns about the shocking realities of caste discrimination.

The incident occurred during the Rachwai, a pre-wedding ritual of Golu Ahirwar. While he was seated on a horse as the groom, and passing through the village with his family and relatives, local vigilantes intercepted and objected to the procession.

A video of the incident, recorded by the family of the groom, has since gained traction on social media, showing the casteist attack conducted in broad daylight.

A 23-year-old physically handicapped Dalit groom was dragged off a horse and assaulted during the baraat in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Tuesday, April 21, raising concerns about the shocking realities of caste discrimination.



The incident occurred during the Rachwai, a pre-wedding… pic.twitter.com/5EjloqcFmZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 23, 2026

Groom brutally assaulted despite being handicapped

The individuals, identified as Guddu Singh, Krishna, Hakam and Palty Lodhi, allegedly pulled him off the horse with force and attacked him with sticks and clubs.

Golu’s family claimed that the attack was a result of deep-rooted caste hierarchy and not a spontaneous incident, according to local media reports.

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The groom’s sister, Manisha Ahirwar, described the attack. “As we were proceeding, they blocked our path in the lane by parking a vehicle across it. When we asked them to move it, they rushed at us. They threw him off the horse and beat us up. Four people attacked us,” she said.

“They said a horse cannot enter the lane and they will not allow us to pass. They made it clear that a procession like this is not meant for people like us,” she added.

Despite the groom being physically disabled, the assailants showed no restraint, said Golu’s mother Vidya Ahirwar. “They dragged my son off the horse and beat him mercilessly. Even my daughter was assaulted when she tried to intervene.”

Some of Manisha’s gold jewellery items also went missing during the altercation.

Family marches into police station

Station In-charge Sudhir Kumar Begi confirmed the incident while speaking to the media and said, “The complainant reported that during the Rachwai procession of Golu Ahirwar, as the group reached near the village shrine, Vishwanath Lodhi, Chintu Lodhi and others objected to the groom riding a horse.”

“They assaulted the group, abused them, and forcibly threw the groom off the horse. A case has been registered under relevant sections, including the SC/ST Act, and investigation is underway.”

Authorities deployed police officers in the village to maintain order and prevent further escalation for the smooth proceedings of the remaining wedding ceremonies.

Golu and his family left for Chhatrapur’s Cudhi Semra village to conclude the traditional rites.