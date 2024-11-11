DAMAC Air: Dubai real estate giant launches luxury airline, register for free flights

Dubai-based real estate giant DAMAC Properties on Monday, November 11, launched a new luxury airline, “DAMAC Air”. The airline is offering free trips to individuals who register on its website.

It will operate flights to six popular holiday destinations: Seychelles, Maldives, Bali, Bora Bora, Fiji, and Hawaii.

“DAMAC Air, a visionary initiative by DAMAC Properties, redefines luxury travel. We offer unparalleled journeys capturing the essence of the world’s most coveted tropical paradises,” according to the airline’s website.

“DAMAC Air is more than travel. It’s a lifestyle blending exotic thrills with home comforts. We’re not just changing how you vacation; we’re transforming how you live. Welcome to a new era of luxury, where dream getaways await,” it added.

Taking to Instagram, DAMAC shared the video of its aircraft and wrote, “From runway to getaway. DAMAC Air is getting ready to transform ordinary journeys into extraordinary adventures.”

Damac Air is entering the luxury airline market, competing with Beond, Rotana Jet, and Fly FIVE.

DAMAC, founded in 1982, has transformed from catering and logistics to becoming a global leader in luxury real estate and hospitality.