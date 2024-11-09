Sania Mirza, Khabib Nurmagomedov to attend Dubai Sports Retreat

Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis sensation, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC lightweight champion, are among the top athletes who will attend the Dubai Sports Retreat at the Museum of the Future on Tuesday, November 12.

The Dubai Sports Council is organising a retreat under the slogan ‘Dubai: The First Sports Destination’.

The gala event aligns with Dubai Sports Council Chairman Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s directives, aiming to shape sports in Dubai for two Olympic cycles (2025-2033) and achieve desired sector development, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Top-ranking ministers and officials, including Sports Minister Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Economy and Tourism Director Hilal Al Marri, Community Development Authority Director Hessa Buhumaid, and Basketball Team owner Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah, will speak at the retreat.

Former France and Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez, Lebanese basketball superstar Fadi Al Khatib and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh have also confirmed their participation.

During the press conference on Friday, November 8, Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, emphasised the Council’s commitment to excellence and the ‘Dubai Sports Retreat’ to review the sports sector’s reality and explore development opportunities.