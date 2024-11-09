World’s first Candy Museum to come up in Dubai

Candy enthusiasts can indulge in a diverse array of sweet treats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The first-ever Museum of Candy in the world is all set to open its door on Friday, November 15, located at Umm Hurair Road, Dubai.

The Museum of Candy is set to offer an immersive, multi-sensory experience that celebrates candies from around the world.

Visitors can explore 15 themed rooms, each showcasing a different type of candy, such as candy canes, gummy bears, ice cream, macaroons and much more.

It offers a sensory experience with innovative scent stations that evoke the sweet aromas of childhood candies.

The Candy Lab allows visitors to collaborate with expert candy scientists to create personalized confections by blending flavors and textures.

The museum showcases a remarkable collection of candy-inspired art, including intricate mosaics and sculptures made from real sweets.

In a post on Instagram, the Museum of Candy wrote, “From candy-themed rooms to out-of-this-world treats, the Museum of Candy is the sweetest place in the town.”

“Life’s too short to skip desert! Indulge in sweet delights at the Museum of Candy,” another post reads.

In addition, the venue also offers a dedicated area for VIP experiences and private events.

It operates from Monday to Thursday from 10 am to 10 pm and Friday to Sunday from 10 am to midnight, providing a 60-minute experience.

The tickets for children start at Dirham 99 and adults at Dirham 109, with children under three free of charge.