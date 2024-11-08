Video: Drivers in Dubai caught using 2 phones, reading newspaper

Dubai Police’s smart traffic cameras have recently captured drivers using two mobile phones while another was reading a newspaper behind the wheel.

These violations were among several frightening incidents of distracted driving captured by Dubai Police, emphasising the considerable risks associated with such activity.

In a post on X on Friday, November 8, Dubai Police released an educational video to promote safe driving practices and responsible behavior among road users, as part of their #SafeRoadforEveryone campaign.

Dubai Police’s smart cameras have detected traffic violations that risk the safety of drivers and road users, including distracted driving. Notably, modern systems can even detect violations through tinted windshields.



In a statement, Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic, said the Dubai Police “are actively investing in smart traffic technologies to promote road safety and security and to enforce traffic regulations effectively”.

He noted that these advanced systems detect traffic violations like seat belt failure, mobile phone use, and driver distraction, even identifying violations through tinted vehicle windows.

“The use of these technologies supports Dubai’s objective of becoming a global leader in traffic safety and aligns with the strategic goal of reducing road accident fatalities,” he said.

Al Mazrouei warns motorists of 30-day vehicle impoundment for multiple traffic offences, including mobile phone use, tailgating, and sudden deviation, with fines ranging from Dirham 400 to Dirham 1,000.

He urged drivers to obey speed limits, follow road signs, maintain safe distances, avoid phone use, respect pedestrian crossings, yield to emergency vehicles, and always wear seat belts.