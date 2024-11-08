Rameshwaram Cafe to open its first international outlet in Dubai

Bengaluru: The Rameshwaram Cafe, one of Bengaluru’s most known and premium cafes, announced its plan to open its first international outlet in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to expand its reach beyond India. It is anticipated to open in the second half of 2025.

The announcement was made recently by Co-Founder and Managing Director Divya Raghavendra Rao during the opening of the cafe’s latest outlet in Indira Nagar, Bengaluru, as reported by The Hindu Businessline.

Rao has announced the plans to expand the cafe’s footprint into North Indian markets, including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gujarat.

The cafe, currently operating in Madhapur, Hyderabad, also plans to expand its presence in the city by 2025, she added.

About Rameshwaram Cafe

Rameshwaram Cafe, founded in 2021 by Divya Raghavendra Rao and Raghavendra Rao, is located in Bengaluru.

Their goal was to elevate traditional South Indian cuisine with consistent quality and service, drawing inspiration from global chain restaurants like KFC and McDonald’s.

The cafe’s name pays tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam‘s birthplace. They currently have four outlets in Bengaluru and one in Hyderabad.

This premium cafe is renowned for its signature dishes like ghee pudi idli, sambar button idli, sakkarai Pongal, ghee plain dosa, garlic roast dosa, and ragi dosa.